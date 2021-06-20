Gators Breakdown: Shemar James commits to Florida

One of the nation's top linebackers commits to Florida.

Gators pull one of the nation’s top linebackers from the state of Alabama.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters has a run down of what James’ commitment means for Florida.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher