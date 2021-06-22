Gators Breakdown: Athlon’s Braden Gall talks Gators

Athlon Sports', Braden Gall, dishes on the Gators and the SEC.

Gators Breakdown is extending the preseason college football magazine coverage! Athlon Sports’, Braden Gall, joins David Waters as the two discuss the outlook for Florida and more storylines around the SEC.

