Coronavirus vaccination rate increasing for NFL players

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early in June, it was reported that the Jaguars had one of the lowest vaccination rates in the NFL.

Now that minicamp is wrapped up it looks like that is changing.

On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that 65% of NFL players have had at least one shot. That’s approximately the same percent as the rest of the country. But for Americans ages 18-24, it’s around 48%.

So, NFL players are actually outperforming people in their age group.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2021

Last week as the Jaguars minicamp wrapped up, the NFL sent out a memo to teams about restrictions on unvaccinated players.

Restrictions for unvaccinated players are going to make things very uncomfortable and inconvenient.

According to a report since those protocols came out, the league has seen a surge of players getting vaccinated. The Jaguars have been among those teams that have seen a spike in vaccine rates over the last week.

