All-News4Jax girls track: Sprinting the perfect fit for Creekside’s Campbell

The All-News4Jax spring sports teams will be published this week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Track and field had come and gone for Sydney Campbell in middle school.

But when she gave the sport another try two years ago, she was hooked.

Now the All-News4Jax girls track and field athlete of the year, the Creekside star no doubt knows that she made the right choice.

“There’s a lot of great athletes on my team like [Southern Cal signee] Mikayla Mills, just a great coach, a great team overall,” Campbell said. “So, seeing how hard other people are willing to work and the sacrifices they’re willing to make, you know you have to step up your game, make the same sacrifices if you want to be just as good.”

Campbell competed in track in field in middle school but said that interest in that sport dissipated. She was focused on playing basketball. Campbell played hoops as a freshman at Creekside but her vantage point changed once she gave track another shot.

While she came .07 away from winning a state championship in the 100-meter dash, Campbell was all over the podium in the Class 4A state meet. She took third in the 200 and helped the Creekside 400 relay team take third in that event.

“Track and field, my interest in that, it was there in middle school and kind of faded away,” she said.

“But when I went into ninth grade, I went out there on the team I tried track out for one of the first times. I met [Southern Cal signee] Makhaila Mills and Coach Ricky [Fields], and I really just developed a passion for the sport. And the team atmosphere was just wonderful and I just fell in love with the team.”

Since then, the progression has been steady.

Campbell was running 12.6s in the 100 as a freshman. In the postseason this year, Campbell hit 11.79 and 11.93 in winning region and district. In the 200 a couple years ago, Campbell hit 26.3 in region and 25.93 in district. Campbell’s region time this year (24.12) was more than 2 seconds faster than what she hit as a freshman.

“I think the 200 is my best event right now, I’m pretty comfortable running them both. It’s a different race, each race is different, there’s a different strategy,” Campbell said. “The 100 is definitely my favorite though. It’s a lot of people’s favorites, over very quickly. It’s fast. It’s like the showy event. But the 200, it takes more grit it takes more effort, it’s longer it’s more energy. But it’s a love-hate relationship with all of them really.”

First team

Event, Athlete, School, Class, Notable

100: Sydney Campbell, Creekside, Jr.: All-News4Jax athlete of the year. Had a pair of sub-12s this year, including PR of 11.79 in winning region. Class 4A state runner-up. Won five of six races this year.

200: Sydney Campbell, Creekside, Jr.: Won district and also region (PR there of 24.12). Took third in Class 4A state meet.

400: Adriel Strickland, Paxon, Sr.: PR of 56.70 came in fourth-place finish in Class 2A state meet. Region champ and district runner-up.

800: Leila Bata, Bolles, Fr.: PR of 2:16.73 came in the Bolles Last Chance Meet. Region champ and Class 2A state runner-up.

1600: Maxine Montoya, Bolles, Sr.: PR of 5:07.01 came in third-place finish in Class 2A state meet. District champ and region runner-up.

3200: Maddie Popp, Bolles, Jr., Turned in an 11:14.92 in fourth place finish at Class 2A state meet, shaving more than 17 seconds from her region runner-up time.

100 hurdles: Britney Jennings, Sandalwood, Fr.: PR of 14.93 came in seventh-place finish in Class 4A state meet. District and Gateway champ and fourth at region.

300 hurdles: Isabelle Flores, Fleming Island, Sr.: PR of 44.28 came in third-place finish in region. Won district and took 11th in Class 4A state meet.

High jump: Zoe Whaley, Ridgeview, Jr.: PR of 5 feet, 5.75 inches in both winning region and district meets. Finished fifth in Class 3A state meet.

Long jump: Aaleiyah Bonner, Atlantic Coast, Jr.: PR of 18 feet, 9.5 inches came in winning Bob Hayes meet.

Triple jump: Arianna Eason, Oakleaf, Sr.: PR of 37 feet, 7.9 inches came in fourth-place finish in Class 4A state meet. Region runner-up. Added five other meet victories, too.

Pole vault: Audrey Wuerffel, Bolles, Sr.: Dominant all year. Class 2A state champ. Won eight of her nine meets. PR of 12 feet, 9.5 inches came at district.

Shot put: Damoni Kelly, Mandarin, Jr.: Third place at Class 4A state meet with 42 feet, 4.3 inch distance. Third at region. Also had titles at Bob Hayes, Chandra Cheeseborough and Gateway.

Javelin: Emma Richard, Fleming Island, Sr.: District champ and third in both region and Class 4A state meet. PR of 118 feet, 2 inches came at state.

Discus: Qua’liyyah Taylor, Bartram Trail, Sr.: Had a season-best throw of 138 feet, 2 inches to finish fifth in the Class 4A state meet.

400 relay: Creekside: Season-best time of 47.29 came in third-place Class 3A state finish.

1600 relay: Sandalwood: Posted a 3:55.79 to finish fifth in Class 4A state meet.

3200 relay: Bolles: Ran a 9:31.46 to win Class 2A state meet.

Second team

Event, Athlete, School, Class, Notable

100: Kayla-Jadyn Cleveland, Parker, So.: PR of 12.01 came in ninth-place finish in Class 3A state meet.

200: Thania Barton, St. Augustine, So.: Region runner-up in PR of 12.04. District and conference champ. Took 12th in Class 3A state meet.

400: Alyssa Williams, Oakleaf, Sr.: PR of 57.01 came in sixth-place finish in Class 2A state meet.

800: Layne Rivera, Bolles, Sr.: Low time this season came in 2:17.82 in the Bolles Last Chance Meet.

1600: Jada Williams, Flagler Palm Coast, Jr.: PR of 5:09.08 came in ninth-place finish in Class 4A state meet.

3200: Jada Williams, Flagler Palm Coast, Jr.: Ran an 11:16.04 to finish 11th in Class 4A state meet.

100 hurdles: Amelia Coker, Ponte Vedra, So.: PR of 15.02 came in 10th-place finish at Class 3A state meet. District champ and fourth at region.

300 hurdles: Britney Jennings, Sandalwood, Fr.: Turned in PR of 44.88 in Class 4A state meet for seventh-place finish.

High jump: Marisol Sinti, Bishop Kenny, Sr.: PR of 5 feet, 5.75 inches came in winning the Coach Hunt 40th Season Classic. Won district and took sixth in Class 2A state meet.

Long jump: Nya Russell, Middleburg, Fr.: County, conference and district champ, with her PR of 17 feet, 10.2 inches coming in district. Fourth in region and 11th in Class 3A state meet.

Triple jump: Tamira Briley, Oakleaf, Jr.: Her best distance was a distance of 37 feet, 1 inch during a fourth-place finish in region.

Pole vault: Sabrina Wingert, Episcopal, Sr.: Had a season-best of 11 feet, 7.75 inches for runner-up finish in the Prince & Sibil meet. District champ and region runner-up.

Shot put: Torryence Poole, Palatka, So.: Class 2A state champ with a 42-foot, 2.25-inch throw. District and region champ, too.

Javelin: Layne Rivera, Bolles, Sr.: PR of 115 feet, 1 inch came in winning district meet. Took fifth in Class 2A state meet.

Discus: Damoni Kelly, Mandarin, Jr.: PR of 131 feet, 2 inches was good for fourth place in region. Finished ninth at state meet.

400 relay: Paxon: Season-low time of 48.37 won the Class 2A state meet.

1600 relay: Paxon: Class 2A state champ in season-best 3:56.36.

3200 relay: Episcopal: Season-best time of 9:37.09 came in region runner-up finish.