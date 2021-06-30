Gators Breakdown: Florida will rely on many transfers in 2021

Brenton is just one of over 10 transfers that Florida will count on this fall

The transfer portal has changed the way college coaches build a roster. Since, Dan Mullen has arrived in Gainesville, he has had a lot of success with bringing in contributors through the transfer portal. That will need to continue in 2021.

David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) break down the over 10 transfers that Florida will have major contributions from this fall.

