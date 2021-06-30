Partly Cloudy icon
76º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Florida will rely on many transfers in 2021

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: 
Gators Breakdown
,
Gators Football
,
Dan Mullen
,
SEC
,
2021
,
Athlon Magazine
,
Lindy's
Brenton is just one of over 10 transfers that Florida will count on this fall
Brenton is just one of over 10 transfers that Florida will count on this fall (© 2020 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved)

The transfer portal has changed the way college coaches build a roster. Since, Dan Mullen has arrived in Gainesville, he has had a lot of success with bringing in contributors through the transfer portal. That will need to continue in 2021.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) break down the over 10 transfers that Florida will have major contributions from this fall.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.