NFL fines Jaguars, Urban Meyer for OTA violations, report

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, left, watches players perform drills during an NFL football practice, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The NFL is fining the Jacksonville Jaguars and Urban Meyer for violating rules during organized team activities.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Jaguars are one of three teams the NFL is fining for violation rules during OTAs.

NFL is fining San Francisco, Jacksonville and Dallas for OTA violations, per source. https://t.co/vzFpJTNEQh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 1, 2021

The league hit the Jaguars with a $200,000 fine and Urban Meyer was fined $100,000. The 49ers and the Cowboys also received fines. Of the three penalized teams the Jaguars receiving the largest fines.

On top of the fines, the Jaguars are also being penalized two OTA practices during 2022.

It is not clear exactly what rules the Jaguars violated during OTAs.