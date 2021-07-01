Partly Cloudy icon
NFL fines Jaguars, Urban Meyer for OTA violations, report

Jamal St. Cyr
, Sports reporter/anchor

Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, left, watches players perform drills during an NFL football practice, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, left, watches players perform drills during an NFL football practice, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The NFL is fining the Jacksonville Jaguars and Urban Meyer for violating rules during organized team activities.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Jaguars are one of three teams the NFL is fining for violation rules during OTAs.

The league hit the Jaguars with a $200,000 fine and Urban Meyer was fined $100,000. The 49ers and the Cowboys also received fines. Of the three penalized teams the Jaguars receiving the largest fines.

On top of the fines, the Jaguars are also being penalized two OTA practices during 2022.

It is not clear exactly what rules the Jaguars violated during OTAs.

