Former Georgia, Miami coach Mark Richt reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Georgia and Miami football coach Mark Richt revealed on social media Thursday night that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“I have been waddling around lately and people have asked me what’s wrong. I’ve decided to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Truthfully I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven,” Richt posted on Twitter.

Richt, 61, coached Georgia for 15 years and won two SEC championships from 2001-15. He was fired after the 2015 regular season. Richt finished under .500 just once with the Bulldogs.

He was hired later that year at Miami and coached there three seasons. After retiring from the Hurricanes after the 2018 season, Richt landed a job with the ACC Network. He had a 171-64 record in his coaching career.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Symptoms start gradually, sometimes starting with a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. Tremors are common, but the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowing of movement.”

Numerous high profile figures have revealed Parkinson’s battles over the years, including iconic boxer Muhammad Ali, actor Michael J. Fox and musician Ozzy Osbourne.