Jaguars position breakdown: All eyes on the quarterbacks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With training camp only a few weeks away, the News4Jax sports team is going to break down the Jaguars roster, position by position.

One position that doesn’t have too many questions around it is quarterback. All eyes are on Trevor Lawrence, but he isn’t the only quarterback on the Jaguars roster.

Quarterbacks on the roster

C.J. Beathard, Trevor Lawrence, Jake Luton, Gardner Minshew II

Expected number on the final roster: Three

The Jaguars are heading into training camp with four quarterbacks on their roster. The safest roster spot award definitely goes to Lawrence. Behind him, we expect the Jaguars to keep two other quarterbacks, with one more likely landing on the practice squad. The two likely candidates for roster spots along with Lawrence are Beathard and Minshew.

Expected depth chart

Trevor Lawrence, Gardner Minshew II, C.J. Beathard

This depth chart is one of the easiest on the roster. Lawrence should start from Day 1. No question and no arguments. Through minicamp and OTA’s Minshew has looked like his normal competitive self. We’ll miss his mullet come training camp, but Minshew looks in line to be Lawrence’s primary backup for the upcoming season. The final QB spot on the roster should go to Beathard.

Quarterback C.J. Beathard of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first half of the NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Beathard was handed a contract this offseason. Based on the contract alone I think he will be kept around. He was not impressive during offseason workouts and if he has to play in a meaningful game this season it will make me miss watching Mike Glennon. Keep it would be that bad.

Possible camp surprise

Jake Luton

Luton showed some promise as a rookie last season. He also has a similar build to Trevor Lawrence as both are 6-6 and around 220 pounds. If Luton is ready to make a leap this season and can take a step forward that would make Minshew or Beathard expendable. Likely meaning the Jaguars would be more willing to trade Minshew if a team came calling.