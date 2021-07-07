Local MLB update: Week of the longball for former area stars

Former Bishop Kenny star Ben Gamel (18) of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates with John Nogowski after hitting a two run home run in the fourth inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on July 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. Each Wednesday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball.

Updates on area minor leaguers are published every other Tuesday.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Has turned things around over the past week. Clubbed a pair of HRs on Tuesday night in a 15-10 loss to the Phillies. Hitting .234 with 21 HR, 56 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 41 runs scored this season. Is 8 for 24 with 3 HR over his past 7 games.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 3-6 with 4.22 ERA, 85 Ks in 79 IP this season. Last 2 outings have been no decisions but he’s been superb in those games (9 IP, 4 total hits, 1 ER).

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, He’s been on an absolute tear as of late. He had a 2-HR, 6-RBI game against the Braves on Monday night and has 4 HRs this month. Hitting .240 with 6 HR, 14 RBI, 19 runs scored this season.

Ad

2 HR, 6 RBI tonight for Ben Gamel! 💪 pic.twitter.com/NxcFjSF4Zq — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2021

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Recovering after offseason Tommy John surgery.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .246 with 8 HR, 27 RBI and 34 runs scored this season. In the midst of a solid stretch over his past 7 games (10 for 30, 2 HR).

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Picked up his first MLB win in relief on Sunday against the Cardinals. Is 1-0 with 14 Ks, 5.40 ERA in 12 games.

QB Nate Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .261 with 12 HR, 43 RBI and 39 runs scored.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, He can’t seem to catch a break. After missing two months with an injury, O’Day returned on June 30 and logged an inning with a whiff. But he went back on the injured list on Tuesday night, this time with a hamstring.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Back in the lineup after missing all but one MLB game in May and June due to recovering from fractured finger. Hitting .130 with 3 HR, 9 RBI and 6 runs scored.

Ad

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Is 2-1 with 26 Ks in 20.2IP, 5.23 ERA. Currently on 10-day injured list due to elbow.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Had monster homers on back-to-back days. Belted a 463-foot home run in the eighth inning to give the Giants a 6-5 win over Arizona on Saturday. The next day, he crushed a 467-foot homer against the Diamondbacks. Hitting .216 with 9 HR, 21 RBI and 22 runs scored.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Hitting .211 with 7 HR, 23 RBI and 24 runs scored.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Astros, Hitting .272 with 2 HR, 28 RBI, 38 runs scored and 13 stolen bases.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Uncle Charlie remains hot. He’s won 4 straight games and is now 7-5 with 99 Ks in 105.2 IP and a 3.58 ERA.