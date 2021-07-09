Jaguars position breakdown: Receivers have much more potential this year

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 27: DJ Chark Jr. #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a touchdown pass from Mike Glennon #2 over Kindle Vildor #22 of the Chicago Bears at TIAA Bank Field on December 27, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With training camp only a few weeks away, the News4Jax sports team is going to break down the Jaguars roster, position by position.

All the attention and eyes will be on Trevor Lawrence but he has a dynamic group of wide receivers to throw the ball to. With the addition of Marvin Jones Jr., this offseason wide receiver is arguably the strongest position on the Jaguars roster.

After a down season, last year Urban Meyer challenged D.J Chark to get bigger and faster this offseason.

“The best thing about DJ is he addressed it and hit it very hard. [He] gained seven pounds of muscle, he’s playing a much more physical game, he’s a big guy that played little last year and that can’t happen,” Meyer said.

Wide receivers on roster

Jamal Agnew, Jalen Camp, DJ Chark Jr, Pharoh Cooper, Phillip Dorsett II, Josh Hammond, Josh Imatorbhebhe, Collin Johnson, Marvin Jones Jr., Tim Jones, Laviska Shenault Jr, Laquon Treadwell.

Expected number on final roster: Six

This will be a position to keep an eye on when camp starts. There will be some real competition here for roster spots. The guys I consider Locks here are Chark, Jones, Shenault and Agnew. Agnew doesn’t have the clout that the first three do but he will make the roster for his special teams ability.

Agnew is a real game-breaking type returner. He was brought in this offseason to fill that role. I don’t expect to see him much on offense but just from a position standpoint, he is technically a wide receiver. The guys battling it out for those final two spots are Johnson, Dorsett and Camp.

Expected depth chart

WR Chark, Dorsett, Agnew

Slot Shenault, Etienne

WR Jones Jr., Johnson

While technically not a wide receiver, I included Etienne in my depth chart because I believe he is going to see a large number of snaps from the slot. If you include Etienne’s play-making ability with Jones, Chark and Shenault, that gives a truly dynamic combination of pass catchers. Behind those lead guys, I gave the edge for the final roster spots to Johnson and Dorsett.

Johnson showed some skills last season and has something you can’t teach size. At 6-6, he has the size to be a real threat in the red zone. And with the Jaguars missing a true impact tight end, Johnson could help to fill some of that void. As for Dorsett, he had strong performances in OTAs and minicamp. If he can carry that some of that play through training camp it will be tough for them not to put him on the final roster.

Possible camp surprise

Josh Imatorbhebhe

Every year there is an undrafted free agent that comes seemingly out of nowhere to earn a spot on the final roster. This year, Imatorbhebhe has a chance to be that guy. It is not a name that many fans know yet. At his pro day, he had an incredible 46.5-inch vertical jump. There are plenty of workout warriors out there but that vert has shown up on the practice field. If he can show he can do more than just be a jump ball threat Imatorbhebhe will be a real threat to make the roster. Right now he has my vote for training camp darling.