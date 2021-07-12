Area players hear their names called on second day of MLB draft

Nathan Hickey of the Florida Gators throws out a runner at first base during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium at George Cole Field on May 22, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Gators to sweep the series 9-2. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Area products finally heard their names called on the second day of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday.

Florida catcher Nathan Hickey was the first local player selected. The Providence graduate was a fifth-round pick of the Red Sox.

Bolles graduate Max Ferguson followed not long after that, going at pick No. 160 to the Padres. Gators outfielder and Ponte Vedra High graduate Jacob Young was a seventh-round selection by the Nationals at No. 203.

Round 1 was held on Sunday night, Rounds 2-10 are being held Monday and Rounds 11-20 will wrap up the draft on Tuesday.

Local players taken in MLB draft

Round, Pick, Pos. Player, Local tie, College, Team

5. (136) C Nathan Hickey, Providence, Florida, Red Sox

5. (160) 2B Max Ferguson, Bolles, Tennessee, Padres

7. (203) OF Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Florida, Nationals