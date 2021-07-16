Partly Cloudy icon
Kaitlyn Schroeder’s run ends in U.S. Girls’ Junior quarterfinals

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Kaitlyn Schroeder hits a shot on the 14th hole during the quarterfinals at the 2021 U.S. Girls' Junior at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md. on Friday, July 16, 2021. (Kathryn Riley/USGA) (USGA/Kathryn Riley)

Kaitlyn Schroeder’s remarkable run in the U.S. Girls’ Junior golf tournament came to an end on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Schroeder, a 16-year-old Jacksonville resident, had a 5 and 4 loss to Paula Miranda at the Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Miranda seized control right before the golfers made the turn. They were all square before Miranda went on a four-hole blitz, winning Nos. 7, 8, 9 and 10 to take control of the match.

Schroeder had a stellar run through the event after qualifying for match play with a tie for 35th at 8-over across 36 holes of stroke play.

Schroeder won her opener over No. 20 seed Catherine Rao, 3 and 2, in the Round of 64. She followed with a 3 and 2 win over No. 15 Kiara Romero and a 3 and 2 victory over No. 36 Kary Hollenbaugh.

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

