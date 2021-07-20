Down on the farm: Checking in on local players in minor league baseball

Brian Navarreto of the Miami Marlins blocks the plate as he gets ready to tag Delvin Perez of the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning during a spring training game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on March 02, 2021 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Every other Tuesday, News4Jax will check in on area players and how they’re doing in minor league baseball. Stats are through July 19 games. Recent draft picks and undrafted free agents who have signed are listed.

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Akron, Indians, Superb season continues for Arias, who is 5-0 with 3.42 ERA, 37 Ks in 26.1 IP this season.

P, Bryan Baker, UNF, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Remains unbeaten (4-0) in 21 appearances and has 7 saves, too. Has 27 Ks in 22 IP, 1.64 ERA.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Double-A, Bowie, Orioles, Is 2-2 with 5.02 ERA, 38 Ks in 37.2 IP. Has made 11 appearances.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Is 2-2 with 32 Ks, 5.33 ERA in 25.1 IP.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Low-A, Daytona, Reds, Tough news for the 2019 third-round pick. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, he’s likely to miss the rest of the season with a right elbow injury. Hitting .299 with 2 HR, 14 R, 10 RBI and 5 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Low-A, Grand Fresno, Rockies, Is 1-1 with 34 Ks, save, 4.95 ERA in 18 appearances.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, Low-A, Augusta, Braves, Hitting .284 with 27 runs, 5 HR, 42 RBI and 7 stolen bases.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 1-2 with a 4.19 ERA, save in 34.1 IP.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Double-A, Tennessee, Cubs, On 60-day DL with torn ACL and is likely to miss a good portion of the season.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Is 4-2 with 4.08 ERA, 37 Ks in 35.1 IP in 16 games.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, TBA, TBA, Padres, Recent fifth-round draft pick signed with Padres on Monday.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, High-A, Greensboro, Pirates, Is 3-2 with a save, 53 Ks in 49 IP, 3.12 ERA in 14 appearances.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, High-A, Bowling Green, Rays, Is 1-1 with 27 Ks, 4 saves, 4.43 ERA in 17 games.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Double-A, Somerset, Yankees, Is 3-4 with a save, 50 Ks in 32.2 IP. Has appeared in 17 games.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, TBA, TBA, Twins, Wasn’t selected in 20-round draft, but signed with Twins as a free agent.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Low-A, Palm Beach, Cardinals, Hitting .260 with 6 HR, 29 RBI, 28 runs scored.

RF, Connor Marabell, Bartram/JU, Triple-A, Columbus, Indians, Hitting .265 with 3 HR, 25 RBI, 19 runs scored.

SS, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Hitting .273 with 2 HR, 32 runs scored, 16 RBI, 6 stolen bases. Returned from stint on the injured list and had a hit and drew a walk in the 2021 All-Star Futures Game on Jul 11.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, Low-A, Lakeland, Tigers, Another area product who is unbeaten this season. He’s 2-0 with a save, 4 Ks in 29.1 IP, 3.68 ERA.

P, Liam McCall, First Coast, Low-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Is 1-1 with 21 Ks in 17.2 IP, 4.08 ERA in 11 appearances.

P, Pearson McMahan, Middleburg/SJRSC, Double-A, Harrisburg, Nationals, Is 3-2 with a 1.63 ERA, 17 Ks in 27.2 IP.

C, Sam McMillian, Suwannee, Low-A, Lakeland, Tigers, Hitting .203 with 5 RBI, 12 runs scored. Currently on 7-day injured list.

P, Alex McRae, JU, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox, Is 2-4 with 5.28 ERA, 48 Ks in 44.1 IP.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Rookie, FCL Mets, Mets, Hitting .218 with 8 RBI, 2 HR, 15 runs scored. Currently on an injury rehab assignment.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Low-A, Jupiter, Marlins, Back up in Jacksonville after an injury rehab assignment. Hitting .260 with 4 HR, 17 RBI, 13 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Low-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Is 0-1 with 19 Ks, 4.67 ERA in 17.1 IP.

P, Mark Potter, JU, High-A, Jersey Shore, Phillies, Is 0-3 with 23 Ks, 10.47 ERA in 16.1 IP.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Is 1-1 with 10 Ks, 1.00 ERA in 9 IP.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, TBA, TBA, Cubs, Signed with the Cubs following the draft after turning in his best season in Dolphins program.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Double-A, New Hampshire, Hitting .250 with 29 runs scored, 6 HR and 39 RBI.

P, Matt Tomshaw, JU, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox, Was 0-4 with 36 Ks, 7.45 ERA in 38.2 IP before his release last week. Currently a free agent.

P, Alec Wisely, Sandalwood, Low-A, Lynchburg, Indians, Is 2-1 with 6.66 ERA, 25 Ks in 24.1 IP. Also has 2 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Low-A, Charleston, Rays, Hitting .275 with 37 runs scored, 7 HR, 28 RBI. His 24 stolen bases rank tied for fourth in Low-A ball.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, TBA, TBA, Nationals, Seventh-round draft pick out of Florida. Hasn’t been assigned to level yet.