Travis Etienne agrees to terms with Jaguars, reports say

The Jaguars’ second of two first-round picks,, running back Travis Etienne, has agreed to terms with the team, according to multiple reports.
Etienne agreed to a four-year deal worth a reported $12.89 million. He’ll get more than half of that as a signing bonus. All NFL first-round picks are allowed to sign four-year deals with a fifth-year team option.
The #Jaguars have agreed to terms with first-round RB Travis Etienne and he’ll likely sign his four-year rookie contract today, source said. Like Trevor Lawrence, the No. 25 pick gets no offset language in his deal and a large amount of his signing bonus upfront.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2021
Etienne was selected with the 25th pick of the draft. The selection was a surprise for some, who expected the Jaguars to bolster the defensive line after selecting Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick. As a start at Clemson, Etienne totaled over 6,100 scrimmage yards and averaged a remarkable 7.2 yards per carry. He scored 28 touchdowns on offense, including 70 rushing touchdowns. As a freshman, he earned third-team All-ACC honors and was a first-team pick in his final three seasons.
The move leaves the Jaguars two second-round picks, Tyson Campbell and Walker Little as the only unsigned players from the Jaguars draft class.
Jaguars’ rookies report to camp Tuesday. Veterans the following week.