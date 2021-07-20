Travis Etienne agrees to terms with Jaguars, reports say

An image of Clemson running back Travis Etienne is displayed on stage after he was chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 25th pick in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The Jaguars’ second of two first-round picks,, running back Travis Etienne, has agreed to terms with the team, according to multiple reports.

Etienne agreed to a four-year deal worth a reported $12.89 million. He’ll get more than half of that as a signing bonus. All NFL first-round picks are allowed to sign four-year deals with a fifth-year team option.

The #Jaguars have agreed to terms with first-round RB Travis Etienne and he’ll likely sign his four-year rookie contract today, source said. Like Trevor Lawrence, the No. 25 pick gets no offset language in his deal and a large amount of his signing bonus upfront. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2021

Etienne was selected with the 25th pick of the draft. The selection was a surprise for some, who expected the Jaguars to bolster the defensive line after selecting Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick. As a start at Clemson, Etienne totaled over 6,100 scrimmage yards and averaged a remarkable 7.2 yards per carry. He scored 28 touchdowns on offense, including 70 rushing touchdowns. As a freshman, he earned third-team All-ACC honors and was a first-team pick in his final three seasons.

The move leaves the Jaguars two second-round picks, Tyson Campbell and Walker Little as the only unsigned players from the Jaguars draft class.

Jaguars’ rookies report to camp Tuesday. Veterans the following week.