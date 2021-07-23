Mostly Cloudy icon
88º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Cleveland Indians will soon become the Guardians, and Twitter has things to say

Dawn Jorgenson, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Guardians, Baseball, MLB, Features, Trending
Baseballs and glove.
Baseballs and glove. (Photo by Steshka Willems from Pexels.)

It’s official: The Cleveland Indians will become the Cleveland Guardians.

The announcement was made Friday, and people on Twitter had some opinions.

For some background, the name change process began in June 2020, after the team went through a process of learning how the team name “Indians” impacted different constituencies and how it intersected with the team’s values, according to team’s website.

In picking the name, the team compiled 140 hours of interviews with fans, community leaders and front office personnel, surveyed 40,000 and conducted 100+ hours of brainstorming sessions, among other things.

In the end, they landed on the Guardians, and explained what it means to them: “To protect, to keep watch, to defend. For Clevelanders, this is a way of life. We fight together for what we believe in. And if we get knocked down, we pick each other right back up and keep fighting. We’re resilient, hard working and loyal -- to this city and to each other. That’s what it means to be Cleveland Guardians.”

People took to Twitter to give their opinion.

Graham Media Group 2021

About the Author:

Dawn is a Digital Content Editor who has been with Graham Media Group since April 2013. She graduated from Texas State University with a degree in electronic media.

email