Jaguars camp ’21: Trevor Lawrence the story on as camp opens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Day one of camp is in the books. I think we all can agree that the top storyline is Trevor Lawrence.

Everything else behind that is just extra. Lawrence had a few mistakes early on in practice but just like during OTA’s and Minicamp he rebounded with some wow plays that remind why he was the No. 1 pick.

Lawrence is still running with the second team while Minshew was taking reps with the 1′s. Urban Meyer says that he plans to have the quarterbacks rotate.

There is a lot of excitement around this year’s Jaguars team but let’s not read too much into anything early on in camp.

Meyer even said he hasn’t seen many bad first days he wants to see how the team handles things around the 12th day. So, we still have a way to go before we can get a real vibe of where the team stands.

Notebook

• Defensive coordinator Joe Cullen will probably never be mic’d up. If he is, they will need a firm grip on a buzzer. Cullen dropped quite a few not family-friendly words on the field Wednesday.

• Minshew had a day I’m sure he wishes he could have back. He had a few off-target passes during team drills and threw a few passes into heavy traffic for no reason.

• Travis Etienne has the look of an impact player. He is so quick on the field. Etienne is still getting some reps on the field split out at wide receiver.

• James O’Shaughnessy looked great today. He was by far the best tight end on the field during passing drills and it wasn’t close. He made one catch down the field over the safety that was a real highlight-reel kind of play.

• The second best tight end on the field was none other than Tim Tebow. He really flashed. Tebow caught two nice passes down the seam. Now, the passes were a bit of a body catch but that doesn’t change the fact that Tebow was able to create space and make the play.

Myles Jack and James Robinson (30) during training camp on July 28. (News4Jax)

• Chris Manhertz isn’t much of a pass-catcher. Probably why he didn’t show much Wednesday. But during run-blocking drills, you can hear his hands impact the pads. All I could think was I’m sure that man hurts. … Bad joke, I know, but in all seriousness, he has the look of a real road grader at tight end.

• Josh Lambo was the only kicker on the field for the Jaguars. Lambo was money he didn’t miss a single kick.

• Jalen Camp showed some nice hands during practice, making a few nice grabs during team drills.

• No real heavy notes on the defensive players today. Meyer had the secondary playing off coverage and with no pads for the front seven. It is tough to make an assessment on where many of them stand.