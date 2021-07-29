Excitement everywhere as Jaguars welcome fans back to practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a welcome back to football for Jaguars fans on Thursday.

For the first time since 2019, the Jaguars practiced in front of fans, and it was quite the sight for both fans and players.

While coronavirus safety protocols were still in place — fans had to complete the “fan health promise” before entering the practice facility and masks were highly recommended — it was a small step back to a normal way of sports life.

“This is going to be a great season we not looking at record it is the growth,” said Jaguars fan Percy Mack. “Super Bowl in three years I’m calling it now.”

That’s quite the prediction.

But with Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence, fans have a good reason to have those Super Bowl types of dreams. On the second day of training camp, the Jaguars welcomed fans back to practice for the first time in two years. The fans were excited to see the team, but the players were also excited to be able to see the fans.

“Any time the fans can come out I love it,” said Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins. “Any time we can get fans out here it is a great thing.”

Many of the fans left impressed with Lawrence and they aren’t the only ones his teammates have also been impressed with the rookie.

“Strong arm. He can make all the throws. He is more mobile than I thought, too,” Jenkins said.

Added Jaguars running back James Robinson: “As you guys can see he can throw very well and move in the pocket. I’m excited to see what he can do on the field.”

On Friday, the Jaguars will hit the field for the third day of camp. Practice will be open to season ticket holders only on Friday.