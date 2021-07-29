SEC votes to invite Oklahoma and Texas to conference

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

The Southeastern Conference is growing by two … two very big programs.

On Thursday, presidents of the SEC voted unanimously to invite Oklahoma and Texas to the conference beginning in the 2025-26 academic year.

It is positioned as one of the biggest moves in college football history as the SEC continues to get stronger.

In a tweet, the SEC announced the decision which is set to reshape the college landscape.

“The @SEC Presidents & Chancellors voted unanimously Thursday to extend membership invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to join the SEC effective July 1, 2025, with competition to begin in all sports for the 2025-26 academic year,” the SEC said in a post on Twitter.

The move, approved by all 14 SEC presidents, now puts the ball back in the court of the boards at both Texas and Oklahoma. They are scheduled to meet on Friday, according to multiple reports.

All eyes will now be on the Big 12 and what’s left of it. The conference will be down to eight teams when Texas and Oklahoma officially leave. The remaining teams there could be poached by other conferences.