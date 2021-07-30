Jackson assistant football coach, former JU star Lin Shell dies

Ribault head coach Lin Shell with his Ribault cornerback Sean Evans (6)during a time out in the first half of a football game against Raines at Ribault High School in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. [Gary Lloyd McCullough/ For News 4 JAX]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lin Shell, a former star football player at Jacksonville University and an assistant coach at Jackson High School, died on Thursday.

Shell was 39.

His sudden passing stunned friends, coaches and players across the area, and across the country.

Shell, who went by Lin-J, was inducted into the JU football hall of fame in 2013. He was a two-time first team All-Pioneer Football League selection after a sterling career as a return specialist and defensive back. After JU, Shell played arena football and later, for four teams in the Canadian Football League before returning to Jacksonville and segueing into teaching and coaching.

Friend Vernon Edwards Jr. said Shell’s death didn’t seem real, and that he was still trying to process things. Shell was in Edwards’ wedding last May.

“That was my brother there, more than a friend, just a brother. My kids’ godparents. Almost like losing a brother right now, the life of the family. He always had a great spirit. He was healthy. One of the healthiest guys I knew,” Edwards said.

Shell spent the 2019 season as the interim head coach at Ribault, moving into that head coaching role after the abrupt removal of Kelvin Smith. The Trojans went 4-5 in Shell’s lone season there and played in the 50th Northwest Classic against Raines in a game televised live on WJXT Channel 4.

Outside of football, Shell garnered quite a bit of attention for his actions during a fight at school in 2018 at Ribault. Shell disarmed a woman who had retrieved a gun from her car and attempted to return to the school gym where the fight was going on. Shell stopped her, grabbed her arm and led her out of the gym before he summoned a school resource officer.

Tributes to Shell continued to pour in across social media throughout Thursday night.

It continued a tough summer at Jackson.

Another assistant, offensive coordinator, Donald Rocker, Jr., died unexpectedly on May 2. He was 26.