Jaguars training camp ‘21: Takeaways from week 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 1 of training camp is officially in the books. Next week is when things will get more interesting.

The first week has been more of an acclamation/installation period. Players have been put in some competitive situations but nothing serious. As I have mentioned multiple times throughout the week the defense is being told to play off and not touch the ball giving the offense a MAJOR advantage. Some players have taken advantage of the defenses off coverage and some have not. The real tests will start on Tuesday when they put the pads on for the first time.

Saturday the QB rotation continued with Lawrence back working with the starting group again after spending Friday with the 2nd unit.

QB waiting continues



Lawrence back with Linder and the 1’s today pic.twitter.com/9I48uIoUXD — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 31, 2021

Lawrence and the offense working on late-game situations during the team portion of practice. With Lawrence leading the Team to a touchdown.

The biggest takeaway I saw from the drive was that Lawrence was able to get the calls and quickly and efficiently communicate them to the rest of the offense. Lawrence mentioned during the offseason that making calls in the huddle was something he knew he needed to work on and it looks like that work is paying off.

Week 1 Winner

Jalen Camp

My biggest winner from the first week of Camp has to be Jalen Camp. The rookie was drafted as a late-round project. I expected Camp to have all the athletic tools. I didn’t expect to start seeing them show up on the field this early. Camp has made plays almost every day this week. He seems to have a real knack for creating separation. We will have to see if he can keep up the production next week when the defense can play more aggressively.

Notebook

•Pharoh Cooper had a strong day. Gardner Minshew targeted him 3 times on 1 drive with Cooper making at 3 catches.

•Saturday was by far the best day of camp so far for Gardner Minshew.

•Tim Tebow still making catches. Meyer mentioned after practice that Tebow needs to work on catching the ball away from his body more during competitive situations.

•Laviska Shenault made a very nice 1 handed catch. Shenault was targeted multiple times on short routes nothing notable to write home about. Still looks like a player that will rack up touches this season.

•During 1 on 1′s DJ Chark matched up with Corey Straughter and absolutely destroyed him twice. I think Straughter should try and find a new matchup next time around.

•Myles Jack had some nice coverage reps against the running backs. Including one pass break-up against Carlos Hyde.

•Travis Etienne is going to be a matchup nightmare. During 1 on 1′s Quincy Williams attempted to cover Etienne. Keyword attempted. Etienne left Williams in the dust on his way down the field for an easy deep reception.

•K’Lavon Chaisson spent some time during warm-ups to work with Rookie Jordan Smith.