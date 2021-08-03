Jaguars training camp ‘21: Full pads on as intensity cranks up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Time to put on the pads. Tuesday was the first practice in full pads for the Jaguars. No full tackling to the ground was allowed, but more contact than we have seen to this point in camp.

The defense was like a bunch of kids in the candy store after being kept on a leash early in camp. The first day of pads came with some cloud cover to keep the temperature down and that helped keep the defenders’ energy levels high throughout practice.

After a rough day on Monday, Trevor Lawrence was back out on the field hoping for a bounce-back performance. Lawrence made one real ‘wow’ play. He launched a bomb to Marvin Jones Jr. and was able to place it perfectly between two defenders for Jones to be able to go and get it. Outside of that one play, the day’s focus was largely on the running game and 1 on 1′s. There just wasn’t that much opportunity for Lawrence to have that rebound performance.

Notebook

• Andre Cisco is starting to get some looks with the starting defense. The coaching staff has been switching out guys opposite Rayshawn Jenkins trying to figure out who will fill that role.

• I haven’t written much about James Robinson throughout camp but he looks primed for another big season. Robinson consistently wins his reps. During teamwork, Robinson appears to be faster than he was a year ago. That’s a good sign for the Jaguars running game.

• Shaquill Griffin is the type of leader that the secondary has been missing for years. During 7 on 7, Laviska Shenault caught a pass downfield because of a missed assignment by the safety and Griffin was not happy on the field.

• Ben Ellefson is a name to watch at tight end. Ellefson is the only tight end that has taken reps at the H-back spot. Tuesday when the pads went on Ellefson was able to make some plays during 1 on 1′s and is a solid run blocker.

• Big year incoming for Josh Allen. Allen has looked great during 1 on 1′s against the offensive line. Showing some nice speed and power.

• K’Lavon Chaisson is ready. On Monday, Chaisson got a little chippy with Cam Robinson and Walker Little. Maybe it was because they knew they couldn’t block him. Chaisson had great reps against Little and Robinson beating them with inside and outside moves. This is the sort of performance that is needed from the second-year player.

• Jawaan Taylor had a good day in 1 on1′s. Taylor looks ready to lock down that right side of the line.

• Jamal Agnew, Pharoh Cooper and Corey Straughter all took punt return reps. Agnew is a lock for the return job if he is healthy.

• If you play fantasy football, target Travis Etienne in the late rounds. Etienne looks like a real matchup nightmare. He gets to full speed so quickly that linebackers cannot handle him.

• Tim Tebow still has work to do. Tebow made some nice cuts during tackling drills but has to work on his catching. Tebow ran a short route and caught the pass but pulled it in with his body once again. The quickness he used to turn his pads upfield was impressive.

• The DB’s should avoid DJ Chark during 1 on 1′s. Chark just making guys look bad. He left Daniel Thomas on the ground in the middle of a route.

• Rudy Ford had some solid coverage reps. Maybe Ford can earn a role on more than just special teams.

• When Shaq Quarterman is coming downhill, folks should get out of the way. One of the strengths of his game is blitzing and it shows. During blitz pick up Quarterman routinely beating the running backs for the would-be sack.

• Wide receivers had trouble tracking the ball as a group on Tuesday. Multiple guys had defenders beat and just lost sight of the ball in the air.

• Phillip Dorsett getting some run early run in four-wide sets.

• Tyson Campbell had a solid day. Earning a few pass breakups but was also flagged for pass interference.

• CJ Henderson was back out on the field. Henderson spent practice off to the side working with the trainer. This is a good sign means he should be a few days away.

• James O’Shaughnessy was on the field but still not participating in drills. He spent time off to the side working on route running. His absence is opening the door for the other tight ends to get reps. O’Shaughnessy better be careful or he may find himself on the bubble.

• The interior of the Jaguars O-line looks great. None of the expected roster guys lost a rep. That could also point to a lack of pass rush ability from the interior of the Jaguars defensive line.

• Walker Little seems to be coming along. Little was able to earn a few nice reps. Cam Robinson has done nothing to make them worried, but he also hasn’t done anything to turn any heads. Robinson is the type of guy that turns it on when it is game time. Cam looks to be in great shape so there should be no reason for concern yet.

• Inside linebacker position battle? Joe Schobert’s spot in the starting lineup may not be safe. Schobert has not exactly wowed anyone throughout practice. Damien Wilson is turning up the pressure on him. It shouldn’t matter much who starts at that spot. Both players should find themselves on the sideline when the team goes into their nickel defense.