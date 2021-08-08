Jaguars training camp ‘21: Fans back in the Bank, get to see Lawrence dazzle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – “The savior has arrived,” a fan yelled from the stands during Sunday’s scrimmage.

The Jaguars welcomed fans back to the Bank for the first time during the Urban Meyer Era. This was the fans’ first chance to see Trevor Lawrence throw passes at the Bank.

The scrimmage aspects of the event were a little bit disappointing. The team opted to not wear pads. Saturday’s practice had more of a scrimmage feel. Nonetheless, fans left the Bank with dreams of playoff games and Lombardi Trophies.

Yes, Trevor Lawrence was that good. Lawrence tossed three touchdown passes on the day. Laviska Shenault, Jeff Cotton and James O’Shaughnessy were each able to bring one in. The most impressive part of the performance was Lawrence’s ability to make difficult throws just look routine. The rookie can place the ball anywhere on the field at any time.

Jaguars Scrimmage Passing Chart 🏈 🏈🏈



Trevor Lawrence 🐐



21 for 26



3 TDS pic.twitter.com/cLHUiCvDHW — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 8, 2021

The play of the day by far was a 30-plus yard bomb from Lawrence to Laquon Treadwell. Treadwell was able to create some separation and caught the ball going to the ground. Treadwell has consistently made plays throughout training camp and has positioned himself firmly in the Jaguars wide receiver conversation.

Expect to continue to hear Treadwell’s name as he will likely get more practice reps with DJ Chark expected to miss some practice time over the next few weeks. Chark had surgery on a small broken bone in his hand. He was on the sideline during the scrimmage with what appeared to be a wrap-around his right hand. Meyer said that he expects Chark to be back in time for Week 1 of the regular season.

Two other players missed Sunday’s scrimmage.

Josh Allen missed practice for a personal reason (at the writing of this article, he hasn’t made the announcement yet but it will be happy news.)

CJ Henderson also missed Sunday’s scrimmage for personal reasons. Henderson is noteworthy because he had just returned to practice for the first time on Saturday. After the scrimmage, Meyer was very short when asked if Henderson would have trouble making up the time he has missed, saying only, “I don’t know.”

Notebook

• Josh Lambo looks ready for the season. Lambo was the first player on the field on Sunday and was on the money for his kicks during the scrimmage.

• Tim Tebow was back on the field. If we weren’t already aware he is a clear fan favorite. A short pass from Minshew to Tebow during a 7-on-7 period drew some of the loudest cheers of the day.

• The wide receiver room has been banged up. That has opened the door for some new faces to make plays. Tevin Jones has caught quite a few passes, including a very nice touchdown throw from CJ Beathard.

• Jamal Agnew’s speed is always a threat to break a big play. Now that Agnew is healthy and able to participate fully in practice, he has shown more skills as a receiver on offense than I originally expected.

• People weren’t sure what Meyer had in mind when he had Travis Etienne work with the receivers during rookie minicamp, but Meyer had the right idea. Etienne made two very nice catches during the scrimmage, including one where he was hit pretty hard by Andrew Wingard and managed to hang on for the catch.

• If you like aggressive defenses that will blitz anyone on the field at any given time, you will love the Jaguars defense. They have often blitzed safety Rayshawn Jenkins throughout camp.

• James O’Shaughnessy is the Jaguars best receiving tight end and it is not close.