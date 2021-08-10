Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

Gators Breakdown: Emory Jones “here now” | Brewster building complete TEs

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2021, Emory Jones
Emory Jones is ready for his shot to lead the Gators
Emory Jones is ready for his shot to lead the Gators (UAA Communications)

It’s finally Emory Jones turn to lead the Gators offense. While he admits he didn’t think it would take this long, Jones is ready.

David Waters breaks down what the quarterback had to say in his first press conference with the media this fall camp. Also, Tim Brewster and Kemore Gamble share how the tight end room moves forward without Kyle Pitts.

