Gators Breakdown: Emory Jones “here now” | Brewster building complete TEs

Emory Jones is ready for his shot to lead the Gators

It’s finally Emory Jones turn to lead the Gators offense. While he admits he didn’t think it would take this long, Jones is ready.

David Waters breaks down what the quarterback had to say in his first press conference with the media this fall camp. Also, Tim Brewster and Kemore Gamble share how the tight end room moves forward without Kyle Pitts.

