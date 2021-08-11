Gators Breakdown: Versatile linebackers key to Florida’s defense | Pick Six Previews

Newcomer LB Diwun Black has the potential to be one of the most versatile pieces for Florida's defense

Christian Robinson says “versatility” is what he look for in a linebacker for the University. In today’s college football, players need to be able to adapt to what opposing offenses are doing without coming off the field.

David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) discuss the versatile pieces Florida has on that second level of the defense. Also, hear from defensive linemen Gervon Dexter and DaQuan Newkirk on the new-look defensive line and how they are coming together.

Plus, Brett Ciancia from Pick Six Previews hops on to get his thoughts on the Gators. Brett had Florida in the CFP last season, but where does he have the Gators ranked in his top-rated preview for 2021?

