Gators Breakdown: Wrapping up fall camp week one | CB Jaydon Hill out for season

Gators conclude week one of fall camp 2021 with some disappointing news.

The first week of 2021 fall camp is coming to a close for the Gators and the week is ending with the unfortunate news of CB Jaydon Hill tearing his ACL.

David Waters breaks down what that means for the CB and who fills in for Hill. Also, hear more from Dan Mullen, David Turner, Jacob Copeland, and Antonio Valentino.

Topics include:

Veterans on the defensive line leading the way

Copeland’s relationship with past WRs

Eguakun making moves at center

Return specialists

