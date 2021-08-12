Urías 5 extra-base hits, Piña 6 RBIs, Brewers rout Cubs 17-4

Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina hits a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO – Luis Urías tied a major league record with five extra-base hits and Manny Piña drove in six runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 17-4 romp over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Urías homered in the seventh and ninth innings. He also hit three doubles, drove in five runs and scored five. He became the 16th player with five extra-base hits in a game, and the first since San Francisco's Alex Dickerson last year.

Piña had a grand slam and a two-run homer. Jace Peterson added five hits, including a home run, as the NL Central leaders completed a four-game sweep even though All-Star starter Brandon Woodruff made an early exit.

A day after routing Chicago 10-0, the Brewers surpassed their previous high of 15 runs this year set against the Cubs on June 30. They established another season best with 22 hits in their most lopsided win this year.

The Cubs have lost eight in a row and 14 of 16.

The Brewers scored five in the second, highlighted by Peterson’s two-run shot, and were just getting started.

Piña made it 9-1 with none out in the fifth when he drove his first career grand slam out, chasing Kyle Hendricks (13-5) and sending the Cubs’ ace to his first loss in more than three months.

Hendricks got tagged for a career-worst nine runs and matched a season-high with 11 hits. The right-hander was 11-0 in 16 starts since a loss to Pittsburgh on May 9.

Piña added a two-run drive in the sixth, giving him three multihomer games in his career and two this season.

Woodruff was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fourth after throwing 74 pitches. He allowed an unearned run and two hits.

Hunter Strickland (1-1) worked a scoreless inning.

Chicago released Jake Arrieta after he got hit hard Wednesday night, ending a rough second stint with the team for a pitcher who won a Cy Young Award and helped bring home a drought-busting World Series championship in his first go-around.

Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wisdom hit back-to-back homers in the Cubs seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Milwaukee reinstated All-Star closer Josh Hader from the COVID-19 reserve list. Hader joined several Brewers on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 2 after he tested positive. He struck out three in a scoreless inning, ... The Brewers also optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Triple-A Nashville and transferred RHP John Axford (right elbow), out for the remainder of the season, to the 60-day injured list.

Cubs: The Cubs placed C Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list because of sprained right knee that president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said is not serious. ... C Austin Romine was reinstated from the 60-day IL after he was sidelined because of a sprained left wrist

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Brett Anderson (4-5, 3.54 ERA) gets the ball as the Brewers open a three-game series at Pittsburgh. Anderson is 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA in his past three starts. RHP Mitch Keller (3-9, 7.06) starts for the Pirates.

Cubs: Chicago opens a three-game series at Miami, with RHP Adbert Alzolay (4-12, 4.71) pitching for the Cubs and LHP Jesús Luzardo (3-5, 7.36) getting the ball for the Marlins.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports