3 things to build on, 3 things to fix from the Jaguars loss to the Browns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The result of the Jaguars’ preseason opener is not the issue. But how the team played--and how some specific player played--is worth further investigation. So here are three things I liked and three things I didn’t from the 23-13 loss to the Browns.

What I liked

CJ Henderson’s play -After a tumultuous start to camp that included an injury, landing on the COVID-19 list and some mental health issues, Henderson played like a first-round pick in his time on the field. With under six minutes to play in the first quarter, the Browns tested Henderson. Case Keenum’s deep pass down the right sideline was intended for Donovan Peoples-Jones, but Henderson had perfect position and the ball glanced off Henderson’s back. Peoples-Jones never had a chance. Later in the first quarter, Henderson made his presence known once again. On a third and two play, the former Gator stopped R. Higgins for no gain after a short pass to the right side. The play was nullified due to a Cleveland penalty.

In the second quarter, Henderson knocked away a short pass intended for Demetric Felton. Henderson played through the second quarter and made three notable plays. Not too bad, especially considering what he’s been through in the last month. It should be noted that the Browns’ top offensive players weren’t on the field. Henderson didn’t have to deal with Odell Beckham Jr. or Jarvis Landry. Still, you can only cover the players the opponent sends out there. Good start for Henderson.

Run defense - Again, we have to grade this on a curve since Nick Chubb did not play for the Browns, but none of the Browns ran well against the Jaguars’ defense. Over the course of the entire game, the Jaguars limited Cleveland to just 1.6 yards per carry. That works out to about 4 feet 8 1/2 inches per run. That’s winning football. New addition Malcom Brown was particularly active early on. Last season, the Jaguars were among the worst defenses in the league. Stopping the run consistently is a huge part of improving their defensive rank in 2021.

Trevor Lawrence on third down - In his two series of work, Lawrence faced four third-down snaps. The first was a third and nine pass play to Marvin Jones that gained 10 yards and picked up a first down. Three plays later, a third and four pass intended for Shenault was incomplete when Lawrence was pressured by the Browns. Lawrence didn’t look comfortable making the throw and the Jaguars were forced to punt. On the second possession for the Jaguars, Lawrence converted a third and 10 when he got good protection, allowing him to find Marvin Jones released on a scramble play. Lawrence dropped it in over cornerback Greg Newsome and into Jones’ hands. Newsome had pretty good coverage on the play but Lawrence placed it perfectly. Lawrence’s final third-down snap was an incompletion to Jones when he had pressure in his face. Lawrence finished two for four on third downs. 50 percent isn’t an amazing number, but for a rookie in his first NFL action, it’s a very good start.

What I didn’t like

Trevor Holding the ball - As much as Lawrence showed some positives in the game, we saw him do something that hasn’t been evident in the training camp practices. On several plays, Lawrence seemed to hold onto the ball longer than necessary. Lawrence has shown a fast processor in camp. He reads defenses well and appears to be decisive in his throws. That was missing on several pass attempts against the Browns. It’s just a first game, and as veteran center Brandon Linder correctly put it, there is “room to grow.” We’ll be watching for that growth.

Pass Blocking - Urban Meyer and I have had a difference of opinion regarding the pass blocking of the offensive line since his arrival. I thought it was an area that should have been addressed more aggressively in free agency. Instead, the only notable addition to the offensive line was tackle Walker Little, a second-round pick. Against a Browns team without Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowny, the Jaguars allowed two sacks of Trevor Lawrence in 11 snaps on passing plays. That’s not good enough. Some of the blame falls on Lawrence for holding the ball, but you have to give him more time. I suspect we’ll see some different ideas put into the game against the Saints on Monday.

Lack of scoring with the starters - Even without the starting left guard (Andrew Norwell) and one of the starting wide receivers (DJ Chark), the Jaguars’ starters failed to mount a scoring drive. That’s not a good sign. Of all of the predictors of regular-season success you can find from preseason games, how the first-team offense fares against first-team defenses has been a very accurate way to project how the team will start the regular season. They’ll need to be better in New Orleans.