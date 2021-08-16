Jaguars training camp ‘21: QB competition remains open for now

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The quarterback battle continues.

After Trevor Lawrence made the start in the Jaguars first preseason game, it seemed that maybe the QB competition was finally coming to a much-anticipated end.

That is not the case.

On Monday, Gardner Minshew was back working with the first-team offense while Trevor Lawrence was working with the second team. Speaking before practice Urban Meyer said that they hadn’t decided how much Lawrence would play in the next preseason game.

During practice, Lawrence once again outshined Minshew, with the rookie being able to make passes down the field looks easy. The low point of the day for Lawrence came on the final play of practice.

Lawrence looked deep for Jalen Camp, but Camp was surrounded by four defenders. The pass was intercepted by Rudy Ford. Passes like that one remind you that, despite the arm talent, Lawrence is still a rookie and there will be some growing pains.

On the other side of the ball, it looks like CJ Henderson is trending in the right direction. After reports of the Jaguars possibly being willing to trade him. Henderson had a good game against the Browns.

Monday, Henderson was rewarded with some reps with the first-team defense. The combination of Shaquill Griffin, CJ Henderson and Tyson Campbell may be hitting the field soon. That trio is a best-case scenario for the Jaguars.

Another young defensive player that was rewarded for his play on Saturday night was Andre Cisco. I have long believed that Cisco was destined for the starting lineup. Josh Jones has received the bulk of the first-team defensive reps throughout camp, but Cisco was inserted in with the first-team during a few periods of practice Monday.

The first cuts of training camp are due on Tuesday. A few names that are on the bubble are Quincy Williams, Corey Straughter, Lorenzo Burns, Tim Jones, Josh Imatorbhebhe and Jeff Cotton Jr.

Notebook

• DJ Chark was back on the field. Chark has missed time with an injured finger. Chark was in pads but not catching passes.

• Taven Bryan hit the field for the first time during training camp.

• Shaq Quarterman made an incredible play on the ball during 11 on 11 late in practice but was unable to catch the ball. That sort of play is why the Jaguars coaching staff is high on Quarterman. He just has to finish the play next time.

• Philip Dorsett is back on the field for the first time in a while. Dorsett was able to make a few nice plays.

• Lorenzo Burns seemed unhappy that he was being targeted multiple times in a row during practice.

• Pharoh Cooper was on the receiving end of a deep pass from Lawrence. Nice throw and catch.

• DaVon Hamilton is a force in the running game. During 11 on 11, he burst through the line to stop James Robinson in the backfield for a safety.