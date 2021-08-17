Down on the farm: Brett Wisely continues surge; 2 area hurlers drop 1st games of season

(Photo by Steshka Willems from Pexels.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Every other Tuesday, News4Jax will check in on area players and how they’re doing in minor league baseball. Stats are through Aug. 16 games.

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Akron, Indians, Dropped his first decision of the season on Aug. 4, but has been stellar all season. is 7-1 with 48 Ks in 34 IP, 4.50 ERA in 27 games.

P, Bryan Baker, UNF, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, He’s 4-1 with 34 Ks, 1.50 ERA, 8 saves in 30 IP. Dropped his first game of the season on Aug. 6.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Is 4-2 with 59 Ks, 3.68 ERA in 58.2 IP.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Is 2-3 with 51 Ks, 4.17 ERA in 36.2 IP.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Low-A, Daytona, Reds, On 60-day injured list. Hitting .299 with 2 HR, 14 R, 10 RBI and 5 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Low-A, Grand Fresno, Rockies, Is 2-1 with 2 saves, 53 Ks in 52.1 IP, 4.64 ERA.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, Low-A, Augusta, Braves, Hitting .268 with 7 HR, 53 RBI, 36 runs scored, 11 stolen bases.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 2-3 with 40 Ks, save, 5.53 ERA in 40.2 IP. Currently on 7-day injured list.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Double-A, Tennessee, Cubs, On 60-day DL with torn ACL and is likely to miss a good portion of the season.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Is 5-2 with 4.62 ERA, 49 Ks in 48.2 IP. Has appeared in 22 games.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, Rookie, ACL Padres, Padres, Hitting .211 with 5 RBI, 7 runs scored, 6 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, High-A, Greensboro, Pirates, Is 5-3 with a save, 4.02 ERA, 72 Ks in 65 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, High-A, Bowling Green, Rays, Is 2-2 with 3.60 ERA, 6 saves, 57 Ks in 35 IP.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Double-A, Somerset, Yankees, Is 4-5 with 2.93 ERA, save, 69 Ks in 46 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Rookie, FCL Red Sox, Red Sox, Recent fifth-round draft pick has not played yet.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Rookie, FCL Twins, Twins, Recent signee doesn’t have any stats yet.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Hitting .237 with 34 RBI, 9 HR, 36 runs scored.

RF, Connor Marabell, Bartram/JU, Triple-A, Columbus, Indians, Hitting .261 with 4 HR, 29 RBI, 25 runs scored, 3 stolen bases.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .276 with 3 HR, 23 RBI, 52 runs scored.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Promoted from Lakeland last week, Is 2-3 with a pair of saves, 3.61 ERA, 65 Ks in 42.1 IP.

P, Liam McCall, First Coast, Low-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Is 2-1 with 23 Ks, save in 22.1 IP, 4.43 ERA.

P, Pearson McMahan, Middleburg/SJRSC, Double-A, Harrisburg, Nationals, Is 4-3 with 28 Ks, 40 IP, 4.28 ERA in 26 appearances.

C, Sam McMillian, Suwannee, Low-A, Lakeland, Tigers, Hitting .203 with 5 RBI, 12 runs scored. Moved to 60-day injured list.

P, Alex McRae, JU, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox, Is 2-5 with 63 Ks in 59.2 IP, 5.28 ERA.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, High-A, Brooklyn, Mets, Hitting .198 with 17 RBI, 3 HR, 20 runs scored and 6 stolen bases.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Double-A, Pensacola, Marlins, Hitting .232 with 7 HR, 21 runs scored and 22 RBI across 3 levels this season. Moved down from Triple-A Jacksonville on Aug. 3.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Low-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Is 2-2 with 3.97 ERA, 42 Ks, 34 IP.

P, Mark Potter, JU, High-A, Jersey Shore, Phillies, Is 0-3 with 34 Ks, save, 10.58 ERA in 24.2 IP.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Is 1-1 with 10 Ks in 9 IP, 1.00 ERA. Moved to 60-day injured list on Aug. 11.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Rookie, ACL Cubs, Cubs, Recent free agent signee of Cubs was assigned to ACL team on Monday.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Double-A, New Hampshire, Hitting .257 with 48 RBI, 7 HR, 37 runs scored.

P, Matt Tomshaw, JU, Triple-A, Rochester, Nationals, Signed as a free agent with Washington late last month, but was released on Aug. 6. Is 0-6 with 46 Ks in 52.2 IP, 7.86 ERA in minors this year.

P, Alec Wisely, Sandalwood, Low-A, Lynchburg, Indians, Is 2-3 with 3 saves, 36 Ks in 34.2 IP, 5.71 ERA in 25 appearances.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, High-A, Bowling Green, Rays, Hitting .298 with 15 HR, 53 RBI, 28 stolen bases and 57 runs scored. Has been on a tear this month (8 for 20, .381). Half of those hits have been homers. Promoted to High-A last week.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, TBA, TBA, Nationals, Recent draft pick is awaiting his placement in the minors.