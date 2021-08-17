Tim Tebow’s time with Jaguars ends with first round of cuts

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow paces the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tim Tebow’s time with the Jaguars is over.

The former Nease High and University of Florida star was waived by the Jaguars as the team made its first cuts of the season on Tuesday morning. The team had to trim five players from its roster by 4 p.m.

It was an extreme long shot for Tebow who was attempting to switch from quarterback to tight end after never playing the position before. Tebow tweeted his thanks to the Jaguars for the opportunity.

Now 34, it’s likely that Tebow’s pro sports dreams are in the rearview. Work with his hugely impactful Tim Tebow Foundation will continue, a and Tebow could return to work with ESPN as an analyst.

But Tebow’s playing days are all but over.

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey.



And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

“Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream…

“Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey.

Ad

“And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28″

Also being waived were CB DJ Daniel, WRs Josh Imatorbhebhe and Tim Jones and DT Daniel Ross. The next round of five cuts will be done by Aug. 24. The final cut to 53 players is Aug. 31.

Tebow, one of the greatest players in college football history, won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2007 after a state championship and Mr. Football career at Nease. But his career as a passer bottomed out after stops with the Broncos and Jets. He hasn’t been in a regular-season game since 2012. Tebow tried to make the Patriots roster in 2013 and the Eagles in 2015, but was cut there in the preseason.

The big difference with the Jaguars — attempting to switch positions.

Tebow tried out for the Jaguars not long after the team hired his college coach, Urban Meyer, to lead Jacksonville. Tebow looked the part, physically, during training camp, but his inexperience at the position showed. In the preseason opener, he was targeted once but had no catches. Tebow’s blocking struggles likely made it an easier choice for the team to move on.

Ad

While the tight end position remains the team’s weakest unit, Tebow wasn’t going to help improve it at this point.

Tebow spent four years playing baseball in the Mets farm system and retired from that sport earlier this year. He hit .222 with 18 HRs, 107 RBI and 327 Ks across four seasons in Class-A to Triple-A ball.