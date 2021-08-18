Gators Breakdown: Mullen breaks down Jones and Richardson

Dan Mullen knows how to get the most out of his QBs

Florida head coach Dan Mullen doesn’t shy away from saying he has two capable QBs in leading the Florida offense in 2021. It’s Emory Jones’ job, but Mullen praises Anthony Richardson and his performance in the team’s latest scrimmage.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

David Waters and Will Miles react to Dan Mullen’s comments on his top two signal-callers.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Ad

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher