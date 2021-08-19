Gators Breakdown: UF RBs “not a one man show”

Florida has a deep running back room to rely on in 2021

Florida definitely has no shortage of running backs heading into the 2021 season, but in order to get on the field, the coaches are looking for more than just running the ball.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

David Waters breaks down what running backs coach Greg Knox expressed to his ball carriers about all aspects of playing the position. Also, Malik Davis shares his thoughts on the running back room and Tre’Vez Johnson dives into playing the STAR position on defense.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Ad

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher