Jaguars training camp ‘21: Trevor will ‘probably’ start, but works with 2s Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Before practice on Thursday, Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said that Trevor Lawrence would “probably” start at quarterback against the Saints.

It was “probably” hot outside on Thursday afternoon, too.

As if on cue, Lawrence was working with the second-team offense. Lawrence even took some throws with the scout team offense. Not exactly what you’d expect to hear about the No. 1 overall pick doing in practice.

Both Lawrence and Gardner Minshew made some nice throws in practice. That being said, Lawrence had a better day. He continues to wow with his ability to throw the ball downfield. The rookie has not been perfect in practice, but neither has Minshew. At some point, the question has to be asked when does this stop creating competition and start hurting the offense?

On the other side of the ball, the most talked-about player for the past few weeks has been CJ Henderson. Despite all the questions about Henderson off the field, he is effortlessly good on it. Henderson just makes playing cornerback look easy.

Ad

After missing the early part of camp, Henderson has slotted himself right back in the starting lineup. Henderson and Shaquill Griffin were always the expected combination for the Jaguars at corner. Now, it looks like that will become a reality.

This week, the Jaguars have been working Sidney Jones and Tyson Campbell in the slot. Of the two players, Campbell seems to have the edge. That would lead to Jones being the top backup on the outside.

Notebook

• Peter King was at Jaguars practice on Thursday. The Jaguars have had a star-studded lineup of visitors to training camp.

• Daniel Thomas is back on the field after spending time on the Covid list. The team released Luq Barcoo to make room for Thomas. Barcoo, an undrafted free agent last year, received a team-record $160,000 guarantee last year to sign.

• Damien Wilson was caught in coverage down the field multiple times during practice. It did not end well for Wilson. Pass coverage is not his strength.

Ad

• Andre Cisco clarified that in the Jaguars system he is the strong safety

• Travis Etienne spent some time during practice working on catching passes coming off hitch routes.

• Laviska Shenault had another strong day. Shenault has made multiple defenders on the Jaguars defense look silly as they try to cover him.

• Jamal Agnew had a nice grab during 7 on 7. Agnew is still learning to play receiver. If he can put all the pieces together, Agnew could be a weapon down the field.

• Luke Farrell popped up in the passing game bringing in a few short catches.

The Jaguars defense working on pursuit drills and when the defense got to the bag some of the guys kicked and stomped it. Somehow, I think that will be a flag if they do it in a game.