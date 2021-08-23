Gators Breakdown: Offensive line building toward confidence

Florida's offensive line is one of the team's biggest questions for 2021

There’s going to be change in Florida’s offense for the 2021 season. After a couple of seasons relying on the passing attack to carry that side of the ball, reverting back to a run approach means more of an emphasis on an aspect that has struggled in those same seasons.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

On this episode of Gators Breakdown, join David Waters and hear from OL coach John Hevesy and OL Richard Gouraige and Ethan White on the steps that are being taken in getting confidence up front.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Ad

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher