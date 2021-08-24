Gators Breakdown: Final 2021 scrimmage news and notes

The Gators have reached the final week of fall camp and held the team’s final scrimmage this past Sunday in prep for the 2021 season.
David Waters has the latest coming out of that final scrimmage and what Dan Mullen had to say heading into the last week of camp.
