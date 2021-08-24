Gators Breakdown: Final 2021 scrimmage news and notes

Florida's last scrimmage in 2021 mostly featured younger players trying to earn playing time

The Gators have reached the final week of fall camp and held the team’s final scrimmage this past Sunday in prep for the 2021 season.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

David Waters has the latest coming out of that final scrimmage and what Dan Mullen had to say heading into the last week of camp.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Ad

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher