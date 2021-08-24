Rookie 1st-round pick Travis Etienne’s season in jeopardy after foot injury

Travis Etienne of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass during Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on June 08, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bad news got worse on Tuesday afternoon for the Jaguars.

Rookie first-round pick Travis Etienne suffered a significant injury to his foot, often called a Lisfranc injury, against the Saints on Monday night. That tear will likely end his season before it begins, according to both the NFL Network and ESPN.

Tests results today revealed that Jaguars’ rookie RB Travis Etienne suffered a mid-foot sprain that is Lisfranc that now is likely to end his season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that Etienne would likely undergo surgery which would end his season.

Etienne, the 25th overall pick out of Clemson, played just three snaps in a 23-21 loss to New Orleans. He was listed as questionable to return and never did.

Etienne was expected to be a change-of-pace back from James Robinson, and contribute to the passing game, too.

Lisfranc injuries are well known in football. The Lisfranc joint is in the middle of the foot that connect the metatarsal bones (the longer bones in the foot that stretch to the toes) to the tarsal bones (the bones in the heel and the arch of the foot), according to the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Ad

When that joint or surrounding ligaments are broken or torn, surgery is the likely option.

According to a report in the American Journal of Sports Medicine from 2016, “more than 90% of NFL athletes who sustained Lisfranc injuries returned to play in the NFL at a median of 11.1 months from time of injury.”