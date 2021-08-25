Mostly Cloudy icon
Gators Breakdown: Florida’s impact on the 2021 CFP race | Special Guest - Ben Troupe

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2021, Anthony Richardson, Emory Jones, CFP
Florida has a couple of games in the 2021 season that could shape the CFP race
Florida has a couple of games in the 2021 season that could shape the CFP race (UAA Communications)

The Gators aren’t a trendy CFP pick like they were last season, but ESPN says Florida can still impact the CFP race this season.

David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) looks at games of consequence for the Gators. Also, former Florida tight end Ben Troupe hops on to preview his new book, “Uncommon and Unfinished: The Ben Troupe Story” and previews the 2021 Gators.

