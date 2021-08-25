Local MLB update: Dunning goes on COVID list; Baez swing goes viral

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

New York Mets' Javier Baez runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning of the baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. Each Wednesday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball.

Updates on area minor leaguers are published every other Tuesday.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Mets, Hitting .241 with 24 HR, 69 RBI, 13 stolen bases and 54 runs scored. Came off 10-day injured list on Aug. 22. Video of this early swing and bad miss went viral.

Javier Báez was juuuuuuut a bit early on the Sammy Long changeup 🦥 pic.twitter.com/5gJh6sy3an — KNBR (@KNBR) August 25, 2021

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 5-8 with 4.31 ERA, 98 Ks in 104.1 IP. Came off the 10-day injured list (ankle) on Aug. 13 but placed on COVID-19 injured list on Wednesday.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .257 with 19 RBI, 6 HR and 27 runs scored. Came off 10-day injured list (hamstring) on Aug. 15.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Recovering after offseason Tommy John surgery.

Ad

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .234 with 51 runs scored, 13 HR and 43 RBI.

QB Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .258 with 13 HR, 58 RBI, 52 runs scored.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Currently on the 60-day injury list but likely out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Hitting .136 with 6 HR, 10 runs scored and 15 RBI. Currently on 10-day injured list.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Is 2-1 with 26 Ks in 20.2IP, 5.23 ERA. Was moved from 10-day to 60-day injured list late last week. Has been out since early July with elbow injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .226 with 9 HR, 26 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 32 runs scored.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Hitting .197 with 10 HR, 33 runs scored and 27 RBI.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Indians, Hitting .270 with 63 runs scored, 3 HR, 41 RBI and 21 stolen bases.

Ad

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 12-7 with 3.10 ERA, 150 Ks in 162.2 IP.