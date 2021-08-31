Jaguars make their choices as team gets down to final 53-man roster

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton, left, throws a pass as he is rushed by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars have finalized their first 53-man roster under coach Urban Meyer.

Some of the more notable cuts were third-string quarterback Jake Luton, receivers Collin Johnson, Jalen Camp, Pharoh Cooper and Phillip Dorsett.

Jarrod Wilson, last year’s starter at safety, was also a roster casualty.

The moves kept a few surprises on the roster, including disappointing former first-round draft pick Taven Bryan, a bubble guy. Receiver Tavon Austin also made the team.

The full list of roster moves on Tuesday:

• CB Lorenzo Burns, Camp, DT Doug Costin, WR Jeff Cotton Jr., RB Nathan Cottrell, TE Tyler Davis, TE Ben Ellefson, WR Josh Hammond, Johnson, WR Tevin Jones, Luton, OL KC McDermott, RB Devine Ozigbo, OL Austen Pleasants, DB Brandon Rusnak, OL Badara Traore, OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms and LB Quincy Williams.

• Released Cooper, Dorsett II, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, WR Devin Smith, WR Laquon Treadwell and Wilson.

• Placed S Josh Jones on Reserve/Injured list.

The team traded cornerback Sidney Jones a night earlier.