Jaguars trade Sidney Jones to Seattle as cuts loom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just hours before finals cuts are due into the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars cleared one roster spot by trading cornerback Sidney Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks, reportedly for a sixth-round pick in 2022.

The Jags picked Jones up during the season last year. He played in nine games, starting six. He had two interceptions. But with CJ Henderson seeming to be ready to bounce back after his rocky rookie season, Shaq Griffin a big-dollar free agent and second-round pick Tyson Campbell also in town, the Jaguars apparently felt that Jones was expendable.

Jones was originally a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 out of the University of Washington. Now, he’ll be heading back to the Pacific Northwest.

Jones tweeted out a thank you to the Jaguars Monday night.

Thank you @Jaguars 🙏🏾 — Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) August 31, 2021

The Jaguars now hold 10 picks in the 2022 draft, including extra selections in the fifth-round from the trade of Yannick Ngakoue, and two additional selections in the sixth-round, this pick from the Seahawks and a sixth-round selection from the Steelers as part of the Joe Schobert trade.