Gators Breakdown: Florida vs FAU Preview

Florida’s first opponent of the season will be an experienced one. The FAU Owls will roll into Gainesville Saturday night to take on the Gators with many returning starters on both sides of the ball.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

David Waters is joined by Zachary Weinburger (FAU Beat Reporter for Lemon City Live) to break down the FAU Owls. David also goes position by position in what he’s looking for in the Gators’ 2021 season opener.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Ad

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher