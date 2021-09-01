Partly Cloudy icon
79º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Florida vs FAU Preview

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2021, Emory Jones, FAU Owls
Florida takes on FAU, Saturday night at 7:30
Florida takes on FAU, Saturday night at 7:30 (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Florida’s first opponent of the season will be an experienced one. The FAU Owls will roll into Gainesville Saturday night to take on the Gators with many returning starters on both sides of the ball.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

David Waters is joined by Zachary Weinburger (FAU Beat Reporter for Lemon City Live) to break down the FAU Owls. David also goes position by position in what he’s looking for in the Gators’ 2021 season opener.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.