Jaguars put WR Tavon Austin on IR, sign 2 players to practice squad

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tavon Austin, right, makes a reception as tight end Tim Tebow (85) looks to block oncoming Cleveland Browns safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars keep making moves to get their roster in shape for the regular season.

On Thursday, the team placed receiver Tavon Austin on injured reserve with a quad injury. Coach Urban Meyer said on Tuesday that he thought Austin would be ready for the Sept. 12 opener at Houston, but that’s not the case now.

Austin will miss a minimum of three games before becoming eligible to return to practice. The Jaguars would then have 21 days to put Austin back on the active roster.

That news isn’t the best for Jacksonville’s receiving corps. In addition to Austin, Marvin Jones was battling a shoulder injury and DJ Chark was recovering from finger surgery. Chark did say on Thursday that he would be ready for the Texans in Week 1.

Jacksonville did claim Tyron Johnson on waivers Wednesday, so that will certainly help the receiver position.

The Jaguars did add a quarterback to the practice squad by signing Kyle Lauletta. He’ll take the place of Jake Luton, who was expected to return after clearing waivers. But Luton wound up signing with the Seahawks and left a void on Jacksonville’s practice squad for a quarterback. Lauletta was released by the Browns. He’s thrown five passes over three NFL seasons, all with the Giants in 2018. The team also signed tight end Matt Sokol to the practice squad.