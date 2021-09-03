Tim Tebow lands new role, this time on ESPN’s “First Take”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow, right, catches a pass during an NFL football practice, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tim Tebow wasn’t out of work for long.

He’s just talking football now, not playing it.

The former Nease High and University of Florida football star will be a regular on ESPN’s “First Take” show alongside Stephen A. Smith.

Tebow will appear on Fridays.

The Heisman Trophy winner tried to make the transition into the NFL with the Jaguars at tight end but was among the first round of cuts last month. Tebow’s success in football came at quarterback and he was attempting to switch positions under new coach Urban Meyer.

Tebow and Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin will be regulars on First Take. Irvin will appear with Smith and co-host Moly Qerim on Mondays. The show is going through a transition after the departure of Max Kellerman.

It adds to Tebow’s duties with ESPN this fall.

He’ll be back in the studio with the SEC Network, too.