Gators Breakdown: Florida vs FAU Game Review

The first game of the 2021 season is in the books, but it didn’t go the way many thought it would for the Gators. Quarterback Emory Jones didn’t have the best performance in his first start, while backup Anthony Richardson electrified the crowd with some nice running plays.

David Waters takes a look back at the Gators vs the Owls and discusses Jones’ struggles. Also, David hits on the success of the run game overall and the up and down performance of the defense.

