Gators Breakdown: All eyes on UF QB situation

Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson look to improve from the first game of the season. Photo credit: Gators Football Twitter @GatorsFB

As Florida starts their preparation ahead of Saturday’s game vs USF, the conversation of QB play is already the hot topic among, and outside, of Gator Nation.

David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) dive into the QB conversation themselves and maybe what to expect this week from the position. Other topics discussed are the good start from the OL and the veteran players on the team.

