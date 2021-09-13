SOUND OFF: Share your thoughts on Jaguars season-opening loss

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after a penalty called against the offense during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An entire offseason of hope turned to familiar anguish in just three hours Sunday as the Texans dropped the Jacksonville Jaguars, 37-21, Sunday in Houston.

With the first overall draft pick, Trevor Lawrence starting at quarterback and college coaching legend Urban Meyer patrolling the sidelines in their NFL debuts, the Teal and Black fanbase had a lot to look forward to as the team opened its 26th season.

But a fresh start felt more like last year’s historic flop that ended in a 1-15 record.

Three turnovers, 10 penalties (mostly by the offensive line) and poor defensive play have a lot of fans wondering when the team can turn a corner.

We’re asking Jaguars fans their opinions of the team’s performance: