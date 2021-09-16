Jaguars to make ‘major announcement’ Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are expected to make a major announcement Thursday. Nothing official has been released by the team, but there’s a lot of online chatter that the news could involve a long-requested feature: shade for the stadium.

That’s because the tease for the “major announcement” came in a Tweet from Roofclaim.com.

As of 10 a.m., 70% of those who responded to our informal poll said they were in favor of a covered stadium.

One of the key reasons the Jaguars want a new performance center is so the team will have somewhere to play during planned renovations, and shade is one of the most requested upgrades from fans, whether that comes as a full roof or a shaded area over TIAA Bank Field.

Just last year, the stadium was named second-worst in the NFL, according to an article in The Athletic -- and lack of shade was one of the big reasons.

Another possibility for what could be announced Thursday isn’t quite as exciting for average fans but could involve naming rights to some part of the stadium.

Roofclaim.com already has some ties to football. The University of Central Florida was considering a naming-rights deal with the company for its stadium.

The company also sponsored a video feature at Hard Rock Stadium where the Miami Dolphins play.

A time for the announcement has not yet been released.