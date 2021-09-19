Cloudy icon
Sports

Gators Breakdown: Florida vs Alabama Game Review

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2021, Emory Jones, Alabama Crimson Tide
Florida suffers first loss of 2021 season
Florida suffers first loss of 2021 season

Florida suffers their first loss of the season 31-29 at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide. In what was labeled as a “measuring stick” game, the Gators measured up to the top-ranked team in the country.

