Gators Breakdown: No moral victories for Florida as they look towards Tennessee

After a near upset of Alabama, Florida turns the page to Tennessee

Gator Nation is still abuzz after Florida’s 31-29 loss to top-ranked Alabama. While there are a lot of positives Florida can take away from a close loss to Alabama last Saturday, Dan Mullen says, “We’ve got to win the game. We didn’t win the game. That’s the bottom line. There’s no moral victory.”

David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) discuss what Florida can takeaway from their performance vs Alabama and how to apply moving on to Tennessee. Also, hear from fans on their outlook of the Gators after the Alabama game.

