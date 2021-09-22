Partly Cloudy icon
80º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Florida vs Tennessee Preview

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2021, Emory Jones, Tennessee Volunteers
Gators looking to bounce back vs the Vols
Gators looking to bounce back vs the Vols

Florida looks to bounce back from their first loss of the season as Tennessee rolls into Gainesville for a Saturday night tilt.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters is joined by, former Tennessee wide receiver, Jayson Swain (The Swain Event) to preview the new-look Volunteers under head coach Josh Heupel. The Vols are 2-1 on the season and stats say they’ll bring a defense that can stop the rush. Will the Florida ground attack step up again?

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.