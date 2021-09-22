Gators Breakdown: Florida vs Tennessee Preview

Gators looking to bounce back vs the Vols

Florida looks to bounce back from their first loss of the season as Tennessee rolls into Gainesville for a Saturday night tilt.

David Waters is joined by, former Tennessee wide receiver, Jayson Swain (The Swain Event) to preview the new-look Volunteers under head coach Josh Heupel. The Vols are 2-1 on the season and stats say they’ll bring a defense that can stop the rush. Will the Florida ground attack step up again?

